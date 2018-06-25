AIO Boot – All-in-One bootable software | Multiboot USB Creator

Introduction

AIO Boot is an All-in-One bootable software for USB and HDD. Is one of the best Multiboot USB Creator for Windows.

Do you often use USB to boot and install the operating system? Do you use multiple versions of an operating system or multiple operating systems? AIO Boot does not require reformatting the drive and it can help you integrate multiple operating systems into a single drive, including Windows, Linux, Antivirus and Android… Just integrate new versions or new packages in the supported list, you will have more new menus and nothing will lose. AIO stands for All in one, AIO Boot means booting all in a single USB drive.

AIO Boot uses Grub2 as the default boot loader. Grub2 is a powerful loader developed by GNU which supports both MBR and GPT and supports booting in both Legacy BIOS and UEFI. In addition, AIO Boot also supports to install Grub4dos, rEFInd, Clover, Syslinux and Enoch Chameleon. See more features of AIO Boot.

AIO Boot also supports install OS through network boot. It uses iPXE as boot loader and uses Tiny PXE Server to initialize PXE server (HTTP and TFTP). Windows will be booted via wimboot, small utilities and DOS programs will be booted via memdisk. AIO Boot also uses FreeNFS to create an NFS server to boot some Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint…

You can download and use AIO Boot now, it’s safe and free. AIO Boot support runs on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and it does not drop Windows XP. This operating system is still supported.

How to use

AIO Boot is easy to use software, just install and then integrate. See more about how to use AIO Boot.

First, you need to install AIO Boot on USB or HDD. This tool includes software, bootloaders, modules and scripts. Just extract AIO Boot to a drive and then install Grub2 or Grub4dos. AIO Boot Extractor will help you do this, just select a drive, then click OK to start the installation.

This tool also provides options to help you format the selected drive to FAT32 before installation, and automatically install the boot loader. If you check the “Auto install Bootloader” box, Grub2 and Clover will be installed. You can also install Grub2, Clover and install Grub4dos, Syslinux, and Enoch Chameleon from the Bootloaders section of the AIOCreator.exe program. AIO Boot Extractor also supports repartition of removable disks such as USB and SDcards. It will delete all existing partitions on the disk and create new partitions as your choice, either using FAT32 only, or using both FAT32 and NTFS/exFAT.

Upon completion of the installation process, the AIO Boot Creator program will be run automatically. At the next time you just run AIOCreator.exe.

AIO Boot Creator supports the integration of multiple operating systems into a single USB drive. This is the most important feature of AIO Boot, you can integrate multiple versions of Windows, Linux, Android and Antivirus… It also supports you to create Windows VHD and partition image files (.PartIMG) for use with Partition Image Mapper. Partition Image Mapper is a solution to create bootable USB for FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and macOS without losing the existing data on the USB drive.

Currently, AIO Boot Extractor and AIO Boot Creator only support Windows. If you are a Linux user, see the tutorial on how to Install Grub2 for AIO Boot and integrate WinPE 10 on Linux or use Grub2 File Manager.

What’s new?

Please check this site for new content as well as new AIO Boot features. The important articles linked in the navigation bar may be useful to you. You can use the search box or visit the Sitemap to search for content on the site.

Reviews

Here are some reviews from software review sites:

FindMySoft:

If you are using more than one operating system, then you probably have an installation disc or USB drive for each system. AIO Boot proposes a simpler and more efficient solution. This lightweight utility gives you the possibility of installing more than one operating system from a single USB drive. You can install Windows, Linux or other systems, using only one USB drive. Setting everything up is not a challenging task, so even novice users can set up their all-in-one bootable installation drive.

MajorGeeks:

AIO Boot goal was to address the fact that there are many USB boot tools but not many that give you numerous options of what operating system you’d like to boot with. Many techs will like the many options you have here depending on what you need.

LO4D:

AIO Boot is a useful tool which allows you to make your USB or other media bootable.

This page contains only the briefest, please visit the specific articles for more details. Leave a comment below if you have any questions.

If you want to help make this site and software better developed, you can: