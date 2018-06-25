AIO Boot – All-in-One bootable software | Multiboot USB Creator

Introduction
Do you often use USB to boot and install the operating system? Do you use multiple versions of an operating system or multiple operating systems? AIO Boot does not require reformatting the drive and it can help you integrate multiple operating systems into a single drive, including Windows, Linux, Antivirus and Android… Just integrate new versions or new packages in the supported list, you will have more new menus and nothing will lose. AIO stands for All in one, AIO Boot means booting all in a single USB drive.
AIO Boot uses Grub2 as the default boot loader. Grub2 is a powerful loader developed by GNU which supports both MBR and GPT and supports booting in both Legacy BIOS and UEFI. In addition, AIO Boot also supports to install Grub4dos, rEFInd, Clover, Syslinux and Enoch Chameleon. See more features of AIO Boot.
AIO Boot also supports install OS through network boot. It uses iPXE as boot loader and uses Tiny PXE Server to initialize PXE server (HTTP and TFTP). Windows will be booted via wimboot, small utilities and DOS programs will be booted via memdisk. AIO Boot also uses FreeNFS to create an NFS server to boot some Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint…
You can download and use AIO Boot now, it’s safe and free. AIO Boot support runs on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and it does not drop Windows XP. This operating system is still supported.
How to use
AIO Boot is easy to use software, just install and then integrate. See more about how to use AIO Boot.
First, you need to install AIO Boot on USB or HDD. This tool includes software, bootloaders, modules and scripts. Just extract AIO Boot to a drive and then install Grub2 or Grub4dos. AIO Boot Extractor will help you do this, just select a drive, then click OK to start the installation.
This tool also provides options to help you format the selected drive to FAT32 before installation, and automatically install the boot loader. If you check the “Auto install Bootloader” box, Grub2 and Clover will be installed. You can also install Grub2, Clover and install Grub4dos, Syslinux, and Enoch Chameleon from the Bootloaders section of the AIOCreator.exe program. AIO Boot Extractor also supports repartition of removable disks such as USB and SDcards. It will delete all existing partitions on the disk and create new partitions as your choice, either using FAT32 only, or using both FAT32 and NTFS/exFAT.
Upon completion of the installation process, the AIO Boot Creator program will be run automatically. At the next time you just run AIOCreator.exe.
AIO Boot Creator supports the integration of multiple operating systems into a single USB drive. This is the most important feature of AIO Boot, you can integrate multiple versions of Windows, Linux, Android and Antivirus… It also supports you to create Windows VHD and partition image files (.PartIMG) for use with Partition Image Mapper. Partition Image Mapper is a solution to create bootable USB for FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD and macOS without losing the existing data on the USB drive.
Currently, AIO Boot Extractor and AIO Boot Creator only support Windows. If you are a Linux user, see the tutorial on how to Install Grub2 for AIO Boot and integrate WinPE 10 on Linux or use Grub2 File Manager.
What’s new?
Please check this site for new content as well as new AIO Boot features. The important articles linked in the navigation bar may be useful to you. You can use the search box or visit the Sitemap to search for content on the site.
Reviews
Here are some reviews from software review sites:
If you are using more than one operating system, then you probably have an installation disc or USB drive for each system. AIO Boot proposes a simpler and more efficient solution. This lightweight utility gives you the possibility of installing more than one operating system from a single USB drive. You can install Windows, Linux or other systems, using only one USB drive. Setting everything up is not a challenging task, so even novice users can set up their all-in-one bootable installation drive.
AIO Boot goal was to address the fact that there are many USB boot tools but not many that give you numerous options of what operating system you’d like to boot with. Many techs will like the many options you have here depending on what you need.
LO4D:
AIO Boot is a useful tool which allows you to make your USB or other media bootable.
This page contains only the briefest, please visit the specific articles for more details. Leave a comment below if you have any questions.
If you want to help make this site and software better developed, you can:
- Report bugs to the author.
- Share the site and software to others.
- Translate this software into your language. This is very useful for users in your language.
140 thoughts on “AIO Boot – All-in-One bootable software | Multiboot USB Creator”
Dear sir… Can you help me.. Using aioboot…. Create installer… Windows 10… Uefi-mbr.. But shown as linpus lite and can’t boot….
Deepin doesn’t work! “Installation Failed
Read the QR Code or photograph the error log for us
submit. This will help resolve the issue.
!! Error: tailed unquashts, /run/live/med a/live/filesystem.squashfs
2021-07-31, 02: 22: 35.532 [Error J [
ed: “2l_extract_base_filesystem .job”
2021-07-31, 02: 22: 35.535 [Debug J [
pin-installer.conf key = “DI_INSTALL_SUCCESSED” =
if)
5.6.24, 20.2.2, Desktop”
FTP
Hey guys, i have one problem and maybe you can help me, i’m tried to use this in a linux environment, i managed to get linux distros to install without any problems, my only issue is with Windows.
When it boots into windows 10 setup it asks for the shared folder and it does not work, the problems is whit how i did the setup on the server for the httpd, nfs server, so right now i have all contents in a folder but if i move the Files + Tools folder in a folder name AIO then it works, but if i do that i mess up the Linux boot part, so is there a way for me to edit any file (i searched but did not find where it is) when i boot into windows setup to not look for /AIO/TOOLS and /AIO/FILES, to edit it to just search for /TOOLS/ and /FILES/ ?
Thanks,
Marius
solution
How does one remove the aio system from a usb pen drive once it has been installed and causes at least one half the space to vanish!
I want my usb space back!
Best tool ever!
I would like to know if there’s a way to add ‘custom’ linux distros to the AIO boot that are not supported (listed as invalid)?
If so, how? Thanks!
Hello,
Is there a way to add “custom” windows ? Like some ISO with special configuration created with MDT ?
Thanks for your work i love it.
Fresh
(linux) pardus not working!..
When downloading runtu-lite-18.04_201805 (https://runtu.org/download/) the menu is only in English without language selection! The default language should be Russian.
Arch Linux error
https://ibb.co/KD915Cy
Hi.Please add alt linux support to your program https://getalt.org/ru/
Thank you
Integration
redundant
Cotton
for comss_boot_usb 2020 we need to include in a vergion after AIO Boot creator 9.9.16
becusse i can not do it
cannot add memtest86-4.3.7-iso with error Invalid file!. The iso file is good and not corrupted
harness
Incredible
Hi. Great work it makes booting so easy.
But I have got Integration error with Acronis 2019.
When i choose Backup&Recovery / Acronis True Image 2016-2021 and want to integrate Acronis2019.iso , it show me the message “invalide file”.
Screenshot: https://imgur.com/IULAAF0
Sorry, it was my fault.
The bootimage wasn’t correct.
I’ve had made an image from install medium… this is not the same as the bootmedium.
Awesome work. It will be more interesting if it gets support for old windows like windows 95 windows NT.
Das update auf v. 0.9.9.8 verlangt die Eingabe eines
Passwords. Gibt es ein Standard-PW?
Password: aioboot. See Change history.
Super,Merci.
took me also a while with the password. This tool sure is nice to have, but there are a lot of things that seem misleading, and using this tool, you always seem to end up at another brickwall. Like the sudden change with the password- I even looked at the changelog at first but didn’t notice the password in there. No one reads changelogs word for word, especially if you have skipped a couple of versions. Why even bother encrypting the archive? 🙂
Now I want to install grub2 using your tool but it says I had to download the newest version of AIOBoot which I am definitely using, I checked and it also just upgraded, so whats that about?
Most messages really don’t give you a lot to work with in the English version, and I assume this is why there is so much frustration in your comments.
Thanks for all your work!
I have got Integration error. when i choose iso file, it show me file doesn’t exist and file name error. Please tell me how to fix that error
filename must not contain spaces
Linux Mint does Works!
middleware
I have installed Windows 10 x64 2004 without any problem, the tool saves situations when the pendrive fails, thank you 🙂
And GTP Disk Legacy Not shown boot menu from HP F9 Boot.
Even Secure Boot Disabled HP Bios .UEFI Boot not shown Menu. Black Screen stay. UEFI Boot works VMWare boot but not working real PC
maybe the bootloader doesn’t work on your computer. Try other softwares like ventoy or grubfm.
AIO Boot Extractor 0.9.8.17 bootloader working my pc. But new version 0.9.9.2 bootloader not working.
This issue has been fixed in the latest version
Thank You Very Much. Good Luck.
Thank You Very Much. GPT Tools working.
Sincerely
New version 0.9.9 do not working on GPT disk partition
Don’t working on GPT Disk. When run tools error. ” Acces violation at address 0067ABED in module ‘AIO Creator.exe’. Read of address 00000058
Also When boot black screen. Not show menu.
This bug will be fixed in next version.
Also having problem with my GPT Stick (updated AIO Boot via auto update).. Stick is not shown anymore in boot menu. If I select legacy boot mode in bios it only shows an GRUB prompt but I cannot enter anything there, no grub menu. Anyways thank you very much for updating this wonderful app! Is there a simple way to customize Clover menu without MacOS and is there a reason why you removed ReFind (cause I liked it :P)?
Best Regards from Germany
Oh, and there is a “Access violation at address 0067AD31 in module ‘AIOCreator.exe’. Read of address 00000058.” when clicking on “Tools” but this problem is since the first update in 2020 I think.
This error occurs when you have failed to install the new Grub2 version.
Okay and is there a way to fix it?
Try out the new version I just uploaded.
Response
grid-enabled
Hello. I have a software problem again. when I try to ask Autopartition I get an error like: “Access Violation at …., please contact the author”
I tried 3 different versions of the software, but without success – always the same error.
Where is the problem?
Focused
executive
Windows 7_8.1and_xp highly_compressed_rar.archive
Latest version of ReactOS have been block’d by AIO Boot program due to “Can’t recognize the file” error. The version was 0.4.13 (April 10 2020) – I downloaded the Live version – those matches the “ReactOS LiveCD” option in Windows. But unfortunately – the file have been blocked due to file not recognized. If the Vietnamese creator weren’t update their AIO Boot for ReactOS due to TikTok/Douyin, or also COVID19 infections – all of you who have downloaded ReactOS’ latest version in April 10 2020 at 7:00PM GMT+7, you gonna got a goodbye from them Viet Nam: AIO Boot ended support of ReactOS today.
Hello! As it seems the devs are not supporting the program anymore but I’ll leave my question here anyway, because I can’t seem to find answer to my problem.
1. I work in a school where there’re obviously a ton of computers.
2. They are on the same network.
3. Installing them one-by-one from a USB stick would be a paint in the butt ESPECIALLY to reconfigure them all separately.
4. They are the exact same configs.
5. I’ve made a system recovery image from one of the PCs.
6. I run AIO Boot fine and can run my windows installer which I have on my server.
7. I can restore the system image if I boot a Windows installer from a USB Stick
8. But I can’t figure out how to do both (boot the windows installer from the network through AIO Boot and restore the system recovery image)
9. I even tried to have the recovery image and PXE server on different computers without any luck
Any suggestions?
Hello! The latest version does not work with Clover, the number 7 appears and remains on the black screen!
Hey I wanted to share with you that I downloaded the bob.ombs image. When I went to load it onto a USB disk I got the following WIN 10 Virus Warnings during the install:
Trojan:Win32/Zpevdo.B
Trojan:Win32/Wacatac.C!ml
HackTool:Win32/KeyGen.VI!MTB
Please beware. Thank-you.
Please fix Windows ISOs made by GEN2 (especially x86) and add DLC Boot to the options!
The program has been abandoned! 😥
Hi all
The Andriod x86 does not load properly i get a broken pixel screen. anyone solved this issue?
ive tried other USB Multiboot and the Andriod x86 load properly but have issue only with AIO
Hello!
Is there any possibility that BootIt Bare Metal (boot manager) will work on AIO Boot? I tried in several ways, but to no avail. He says “No media device” or forces Clover to open.
thank you
Hello, I’m not able to create a bootable pendrive using AIO Boot creater, some timeout error pops out, please help
Thanks very much for the application.
Could you please add support for Porteus Kiosk?
Keep up the good work.
Cheers.
Hi and thanks very much for the brilliant tool.
Could you pretty please add support for Porteus Kiosk?
That would be a treat really.
Cheers.
Hi, guys!
Could you kindly explain what is the difference between Grub/Grub2 and AIO_bootloader? Are they similar or they are from different leagues?
hi aio
I want to ask, how do I move the macrium reflect menu to the backup and recovery menu?
I have a computer shop, i use this software very often..It is very very handy n easy to use..the only annoying thing is when i use Sergei Strelec ,
mostly in advance laptops its graphics becomes unresponsive and than everything stucks…
guide me pls what 2 do?
waowww great software. I love this software and i will use it for all my bootable. easy to use, easy to manage.
https://youtu.be/ThTQI5oh808
tích hợp Kali Linux Live không boot vào hệ điều hành được
Hello,
I hope you are doing well.
Useful tool if worked fine for all ISO’s. Can not install all ISO files. Those installed, some are working, some are not working in legacy as well as UEFI booting. Make it simple for installing all type of ISO files. Two may options are confusing and can not select the wright one. Must be able to install all latest ISO files easily. I am using Easy2Boot and have not faced any problem booting in Legacy. For UEFI booting, first I have to boot in Legacy, run required .IMGPTN file for converting USB to single file uefi boot and then reboot in UEFI. Compared to this AIO multiboot looks promising provided ISO installation is made simpler and non confusing. Also it should accept all ISO files.
COMPUTER WORKS MY BUSINESS
Please add COMMS support. Thanks.
https://www.comss.ru/download/page.php?id=4425
Linux as far as created is successful except Debian. I got it via jigdo from a mirror in CD form and I thought it could work if in DVD form though have no idea what make it failed for sure. I hope it’ll get fixed.
Please try to fix this Debian for AIO boot
I’m trying to integrate some “special packs” into my PXE server.
but for most of the Rescue CD’s I’m getting the error “Invalid file type”.
And whenever I try to use a Gandalf’s Windows 10PE/MediCat Win10PE_x64/Hiren’s BootCD PE instead, I’m getting this error:
https://i.imgur.com/u8P6e1z.png
Also, the regular Ultimate Boot CD/Hiren’s BootCD isn’t working for me, at least not in UEFI boot.
Does anyone have a light to shed on this?
I can’t believe how unbelievably helpful this project is. I’m just a hobbyist and am frequently setting things up on my personal PCs, using the old ones for home NAS and/or donation, cleaning viruses on my friends/family machines, etc. Having multiple OS’s, INCLUDING their supported methods of persistent storage, had been a godsend. Thank you!
Program çok güzel fakat clonezilla ile yapılan bu linkteki
akıllı tahta imajını yükleyemedim
değişik başlıklarda USB ye yüklenmesine rağmen yüklemeye başlamadan
sonlandırdı. İlgilenir ve hatanın neden kaynaklandığını belirtirseniz sevinirim. httpssss://drive.google.com/open?id=1Y9bmCbut0OBsMCbg_9UKepalLJd9l5qr
i want to install windows server 2008
aio loaded files sucess. but when i clicked Next after i selected disk partitions, windows gave me an error:
Windows cannot install required files. Make sure all files required for installation are available, and restart the installation.
it seems installation can not found iso file??
I tried the free version with a WD 1TB USB 3.0 drive and Windows 10 Home 1909 X86. All was well until I allowed some of the Microsoft updates to run, that killed it. I am now trying it with a Silicon Power 128GB USB 3.0 stick. I am hoping to have better results.
Just made up a usb key with Clonezilla, GParted, Kaspersky Rescue, and Win 10 Media Creator.
Had no problems at all with your instructions and everything seems to be working fine.
I’ve used YUMI Multiboot for a few years but now it has fallen behind with the UEFI support needed nowadays.
Thanks so much for an excellent solution. Your hard work is appreciated!
I followed the video… but I cant get it on uefi, it goes to legacy, when i click install grub2 it says already installed, and when I click on the uefi mode I get please boot in uefi mode and try again??? How to get uefi? I need uefi for install windows on modern computers
Please make it possible to add ANY iso-image to Grub2 so that you can upload anything you want
Finally, I found a program that can create a bootable usb with several systems in a few clicks. Creating usb with hbcd-pe, Parrot linux, rescue-iso took several minutes. AIOBoot is a very good program and I can recommend it.
Hi, thanks for sharing your work. I have tried solutions like YUMI, RUFUS, etc … but definitely AIOBOOT is currently the most powerful multiboot software in the world! And the best part is that it has direct support for the best Windows PE: Sergei Strelec. The combination of Strelec PE and AIBOOT is all that is needed at work, nothing more. Please do not stop developing the product.
Strelec and Redstone iso contain many viruses I am not dare to use them. Hiren’s WinPE is much much cleaner.
BTW, Are there enough distribution threads?? AOmei backupper, partition Assistant, Paragon drive copy , etc ; the “winPE single” option in YUMI cannot be selected more than once or else only the final distribution will work.
Your opinion is useful
How do I add a Hebrew translation to the software The translation is not recognized by the software
How to create Windows and Linux installer in one USB once
I encounteres error like this
X Error , please contact the author for support !
Please help me to solve it
Dear Aio boot developer,
first of all thanks for your software tool. I want to communicate you some bugs of the last release 0.9.8.17.
1) Adding on grub2 menu more than one antivirus rescue disk with Aio boot creator I can see into grub2 menu only the first. Checking Antivirus.cfg menu file I found and removed this string “if [ -n “$pc” ]; then” in order to have displayed into grub2menu all antivirus added.
2) I tried booting some antivirus but only kaspersky worked fine. Comodo, AVG and Windows defender hangs after booting in UEFI FAT32 partition
3) Also QEMU 32 boot tool doesn’t work during AIO boot test in UEFI. It hans on startup.
If you can suggest me a solution please feel free to contact me
Thanks
Marco
Hi. How can add install win7-10.iso much more the 4Gb in fat32 for uefi. I want multiboot USB with winInstall, but a “split function” through integration- not working.
Bug or what? Please, can you help in this situation… I make a bootable usb with aio boot in fat32 – because it’is needed condition for UEFI system.
SO, i want to use something install Windows CD (7,10 etc.) an there iso’s is more or much more than 4Gb contition of FAT32. And it is a problem. Because when i’m truying to add ISO through “integration” they split it to fat32 size of two files – OK. It is good, BUT when i try it to load – it is not working. Seven install get error – cannot eject iso … or something. May be that tools (split) is work on another iso’s or disk , but on Install Win -it is not working. Please , tell me what i need to use ? May be i need to use a second partition ? (ntfs+fat32) or something….. Thank you (and sorry for my english)
Hello! A few days ago I discovered this amazing tool, but I have some doubts.
– When I use a Kingston SSD with a USB adapter (actually I used with 3 different USB adapters) I only have the hard disk option to use, but after doing that the Tiny PXE does not assign ip to the computers.
– Doing it from a pendrive the tiny PXE works perfect and even lets me choose which system I want to install, but when the screen asking for the origin of the folder appears (\\Hostname\shared_resource|user|password or failing \\Hostname\shared_resource) in none of the cases can I continue. Would I be missing something more? (I use the user with whom I have started the session on the PC).
Is there a Forum? Or a detailed step by step tutorial?
Thank you!
Regards!!!
windows xp gives error after setup reboot.
Hi boss,i’m planning to add memtest iso but which integration should i choose?any special step or just choose winpe?Tq boss awesome tool!
Please add support for linuxPE (some software have a linux based PE live iso) . your software cannot add such files. please add option for such files.
Hi! I made boot usb and it’s ok. But when I try to make new boot record on hard drive (grub2) after restarting PC there is no grub1 record in boot menu. Tell me please, what can I do wrong?
Here is my steps:
1. Using aio boot Extract aio bot files on hdd fat32 partition (autoinstall bootloader cheked)
2. In next menu in integration choose acronis DD
3. Reboot and press F12 to start boot menu. And no new records appears there.
Hello. Add please SteamOS
Hi, this is just what I am looking for. It supports UEFI unlike what I was using until now.
I have just had one problem. I am unsure how to uninstall a single “ISO” or “Pack”. Are there any easy ways to do this other than reinstalling AIOBOOT on the USB?
Hi! Thanx for greate soft! I made boot USB and it is ok. But when I try to make new boot record on hard drive (grub2) after restarting PC there is no grub2 record in boot menu.Tell me please, what can I do wrong?
Here is my steps:
1. Using aio boot Extract aio boot files on hdd fat32 partition (autoinstall bootloader checked).
2. In next menu in integration choose acronis DD.
3. Reboot and press f12 to start boot menu. And no new records appears there.
Tu,
When I use the 1607 WIMs you suggested in your https://www.aioboot.com/en/winpe-10/ page, the Add Shortcuts and other options in PEStartup work.
However, when I use WinPE SE Builder and add the ISO created, and use PEStartup to add shortcuts to the Desktop they don’t show up after I boot.
What do I do?
Thanks!
https://www.rmprepusb.com/tutorials/143_pestartup
make sure it includes the default ‘Portable Finder Startup’ plugin.
how do u remove a bootable iso from aioboot in order to install a newer version iso such as the newer windows 10 iso
I also do not know how to remove old “pack” so I could then add new release.
If you come around with answer, please write me to: lumpitor (at) gmail
thanx 🙂
What if i want to add an unlisted .iso file what option should i select?
hi , can change thems of grub2, or creat bat file for creat message file, this theme very easy, my problem is i cant chsnge theme for gfx.
I thought I had finally found the holy grail of usb multiboot programs when I discovered AIO BOOT. I installed it, successfully integrated 7 different boot wims, and booted the usb only to fins out I had to do MOK Management. So I did that to each of the required 64bit files as the online instructions tell you to, and restarted and was presented with the AIO BOOT selection menu! WINPE & Setup was the default so I pressed enter and got the following error message:
error: Not a Valid Boot Device
press any Key to continue
I am able to invoke the grub file manager and look at the folder structure of the usb flash drive and I can navigate to AIO\Files\Winpe and see each of the program boot.wims that I integrated previously. Can anybody help me out with this? I really need a multiboot winpe setup for recovery and troubleshooting…..multiple usb flash drives are a pain in the butt to manage and keep track of. I requested entry to the facebook group so I can ask more experience people about this program and the error message I received. Help? otherwise this is a great program.
Can you make this “disable adblock” message shove itself after I press “I don’t care”? It’s annoying as fuck, but ads are even more annoying, so here it stays, annoying the FUCK out of me every time I open a page. Infuriating.
Any support for Proxmox installer and FreeNAS?
https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads/item/proxmox-ve-5-2-iso-installer
https://download.freenas.org/11.2/STABLE/RC2/x64/FreeNAS-11.2-RC2.iso
hi
great utility
I want to make win10 installation usb disk with iso greater than 4 gb for a hdd with gtp partition. please show me complete process.
Could you add Panda Cloud Cleaner is support. Here’s the ISO
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1v42jU93hgHK8K_iMv9pYF6BSA7xT–p9
Simply the best multiboot usb creator out there. Works perfectly on all machine i works on, either legacy BIOS, pure UEFI system or hybrid. One thing that do not work is when booted in 32-bit UEFI, after selecting the boot menu of WinPE, it shows the BCD menu of 64-bit entry. I notice your program save the 32-bit entry in B86 file. So to fix this, i hexedit the EFI\BOOT\WinPE_ia32.efi to change 2 occurences of \BCD (unicode character) to \B86. Now it works great. Windows 8 and 10 32-bit installation in UEFI went smooth (Windows 7 UEFI will not work because it just not supported by Windows itself, the 64-bit version works).
Hi ChronoX,
Please email me the updated WinPE_ia32.efi which will work on BCD menu of 32-bit entry.
Thank you so much for your contribution.
Mannan
Hi, just curious if your created AIO Boot usb booted on a uefi with secure boot enabled. Hope you can guide me in doing that, if it is possible. Thanks
Can you also send the updated WinPE_ia32.efi which will work on BCD menu of 32-bit entry.
My email is : smallvilleclarkentsuperman@gmail.com
Hi ChronoX, could you also send me the updated WinPE_ia32.efi which will work on BCD menu of 32-bit entry?
My email is : smallvilleclarkentsuperman@gmail.com
Dear author AIO Boot. When working with the program, the following problem occurred. Windows 10 ISO images are not loaded in integration mode. The message appears: “Filename can only contain alphanumeric characters (letters, numbers). rename the file and try again!”I tried to follow these recommendations, nothing has changed. There are no such problems with other ISO images like Linux. What to do?
With respect, Alexander Sukharev.
20.11.2018.
Make sure the file name does not contain spaces and special characters.
I was convinced and checked everything, left only Windows 10, but unfortunately it did not help.
try Windows10 or Windows-10
I am trying to make an AIO in a 30 GB partition of my 4TB GPT disk. I have created a 10mb partition of install grub, a 30GB FAT32 partition for AIO and other 4-5 data partitions for my data. But the my AIO is not booting in BIOS systems, it is working fine in UEFI systems but not booting in BIOS systems. It is showing only GRUB text with a blinking cursor on booting in BIOS system. I am unable to type any command on that screen. Please help me in creating a AIO in a 30GB partition of my 4TB GPT disk which I can use on BIOS as well as on UEFI systems.
I did post the same problem on reboot.pro where devdevadev is trying to help me but till now, no success.
Desperately waiting for your reply.
ALEX,
THIS HAPPENS TO ME ALSO , I DELETED THE WHOLE NAME AND LEFT ONLY THE FIRST LETTER..
THIS WORKS FOR ME … ,ITS THE TRICK.. I HOPE
i tried to integrate aomei backupper iso (linux) created from the aomei software itself. but it cannot boot, just black screen after i select from the aio boot menu.
Please upload the file to Google Drive and send me the link. I will check it.
Under “how to use” you described that with menu item “tools” a package can be removed. But I did not found any way to remove a package under tools. Would you please help? What I want, is that I can remove an ISO completely. Thanking you.
You can do this in Menu Editor.
Thanks for your reply. Now I got it.
Thanks very much for developing / updating and continually supporting AIO Boot.
I’ve been using easy2boot for many years until I couldn’t get it to work easily with UEFI non secure boot mode with my new replacement laptop – your software has just worked without issue so far and for that I deeply thank you.
Just one question if I may, can the initial Grub2 menu (as per your pic above) have the menu items renamed and how do you add custom sub-menus? I apologise if this has already been covered on your site and I just haven’t found it yet.
Great work – thanks!
…. think I’ve worked this one out now, but thanks again for this software.
Small bug… in network booting. For ubuntu and derivates (with ubuntu 18.04 and mint 19) it’s necessary to include “toram” paramenter in kernel or we end up in “emergency” mode.
Thank you. Is this a bug? It is difficult to check the version of Ubuntu 18.04 and the distributions based on this release.
Thank you very good tool.
I installed aio boot on dell studio 1558 that is a bios-based machine .
Now, I can boot windows10 from internal GPT hdd. I’m very happy to use GPT hdd because MBR hdd is more constraint for partition number.
I have some comments.
(1) If a bios-boot partition was formatted as fat32/ntfs, installation of grub2 was failed with ‘send mail to author’ message.
I think the message of ‘Do not format bios-boot partition for grub2’ is better.
(2) I was installed grub2, clover and refind and boot as boot->grub2->clover->refind->target OSs.
A count down timer of refind is very slow. (Acount down timer of clover is correct.)
(3) clover and refind are never remember the OS selections.
(4) I’m booting FreeBSD to load /EFI/freebsd/boot1.efi from refind, the text message(Boot menu and the following boot message) is not shown until console switched to vt(newcons) from syscons.
Thank you.
I will try to support installing Grub2 on the formatted boot partition.
Please add defender offline iso integeration to your tool in Antivirus Tab
Hi, check out the new version.
Not working kindly cross check by yourself.
Try using its official tool to create bootable USB, is it working?
Not working
Hi,
i would like to create a PartIMG file from the newest Kaspersky Rescue ISO
–> https://www.kaspersky.de/downloads/thank-you/free-rescue-disk
which ends with following error:
“The size of the PartIMG file is not enough, please increase it About 558MB and try again.”
Where can i adjust the size?
All done on my HDD with enough storage space …
Thanks
The tool has incorrectly calculated the size of the PartIMG file, it does not have enough space to extract the ISO file.
Enter 558 in the Size in MB box.
Somestimes so simple 🙂
Thanks